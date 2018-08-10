Karachi water supply obstructed after pipeline bursts

KARACHI: Water supply in numerous areas of the city were brought to a halt following a pipeline burst at the Dhabeji and Gharo station leaving residents stripped off nearly 80-100 million gallons of water.

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board spokesperson revealed that the pipeline with a 72-inch diameter had disintegrated subsequent to a power outage due to which the pipeline became incapable of upholding back pressure and resulted in a burst.

The breakage had occurred at three different locations of the pipeline, flooding nearby areas as well.

Furthermore, the spokesperson also revealed that the voltage supply at the pumping stations fluctuated to perilous levels between last night and Friday morning.

Moreover he also shared that repair work had been commenced soon after the incident also mentioning that alternate sources are currently being used to supply water to the metropolis.

The city receives its water supply from Keenjhar Lake (Indus River) and Hub Dam which obtains its water from three major bulk pumping stations at Dhabeji, Gharo and Hub.

The same pumping station had encountered a similar fault earlier in June as well where its 72-inch diameter pipeline had burst after a power breakdown leading to a halt in water supply in Karachi.