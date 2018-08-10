Fri August 10, 2018
World

Web Desk
August 10, 2018

Eid-ul-Azha 2018: Zil-Haj moon likely to be sighted on August 12 in Pakistan

KARACHI: Eid-ul- Azha is expected to fall on August 22, said Meteorological department on Friday.

The Met Office said  there were strong chances of  Zil-Haj moon being sighted on August 12.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is also likely to sit for moon sighting within a couple of days.

The committee will meet Mufti Munibur Rehman in the chair.

Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees are tasked with collecting evidence of moon sighting from across the country.

The central body chaired by Mufti Munib makes its decision on the basis of evidence collected from across the country. 

Eid ul Azha commemorates Prophet Ibraheem's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah, before Allah replaced the son with a ram to be sacrificed instead.

Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Azha on the 10th of Zil Haj, the last month of Islamic calendar.


