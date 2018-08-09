Reham Khan sparks curiosity with encrypted message

Imran Khan's former wife on Thursday shared a screenshot of a text message on her Twitter account, without revealing the people involved in the conversation.

"Look what I found while organising. Caller ID pey check kerain who was texting Bunny Gala back in 2015? #ElementaryWatson," she wrote in the caption, leaving it to her followers to decipher the message.

Although she didn't elaborate on the message, Reham Khan hashtaged it with "ElementaryWatson" expression.

"Elementary, my dear Watson" expression is used humorously to say how easy something is to solve.