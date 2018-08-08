Wed August 08, 2018
Pakistan

APP
August 8, 2018

UAE to open new Visa Office in Karachi

KARACHI: United Arab Emirates will be opening a new office in Karachi in next two months' time to facilitate Pakistanis planning to visit the emirate or intending to renew their residence and work permits.

Acting Consul General of UAE in Karachi, Bakheet Ateeq Al-Romaithi announced this here Wednesday during the 1st meeting of Pakistan-UAE Business Council held at FPCCI office.

He said procedures related to all kind of visas will be handled at the office so as to facilitate Pakistanis going to UAE.

On the occasion Chairman, Pakistan-UAE Business Council, Dr.Mirza Ikhtiar Baig discussed proposals for 12th Session of Pak-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC).

These were said to particularly include early signing of Pak-GCC Free Trade Agreement and resolution of PTCL/Etisalat outstanding dues.

Dr Baig said the bilateral trade between the Pakistan and UAE comes to US$8.3 billion which includes Pakistan exports to UAE worth US$ 869 million and import from UAE worth US$7.5 billion.

Acknowledging the huge trade deficit between the two countries,he suggested that the import of rice and sugar from Pakistan can be allowed for cooperative stores in UAE.

Dr Baig appreciated Consul General's initiative to cultivate animal feed Alpha-Alpha in Pakistan and successfully exporting to UAE for last many years.

The members were informed that an Abu Dhabi infrastructure fund is interested to invest in clean and renewable energy projects in Pakistan.

Pakistan-UAE Business Council Chairman also discussed participation in the Expo 2020, a mega event to take place from October 20, 2020 to April 2021 in UAE for promotion of tourism.

The meeting was attended by Mazhar A. Nasir, senior vice president of FPCCI, Usama Qureshi, Khalid Masood, Zubair Haider Sheikh, Anwar Qureshi, Abdul Haseeb Qureshi and other members of the council.

