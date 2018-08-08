Iranian President Rouhani phones Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani telephoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and prime minister in-waiting Imran Khan and congratulated him on the victory of his party in general elections 2018.



Imran Khan and Rouhani exchanged views on Pak-Iran relations and matters of mutual interest.

Iranian President also invited Imran Khan to visit Tehran, the invitation was accepted by the latter. “As soon as transfer of government completes, respective Foreign offices will finalize the dates for Imran Khan’s visit to Iran.”

Hassan Rouhani said "Pakistan and Iran are not merely neighboring countries but also bonded by religious and cultural values."

"Pakistan wishes to strengthen trade and diplomatic relations with Iran," said PTI Chairman.