Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day
SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants
Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked
Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Business

Fatima Rehman
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan's 'first private payment system' launched

KARACHI:  Two private sector companies have joined hands  to establish  reliable domestic online payment gateway which aims to serve as a tool for merchant digitization service in an E-Commerce and M-Commerce.

Avanza Group and Premier Systems on Wednesday signed an agreement to  establish Avanza Premier Payment Services (APPS).

The two organizations sight to create synergies that enable APPS to cater the rapidly evolving digital landscape in Pakistan. However, with 90% reliance on COD (Cash on Delivery) method, it is quite evident that Pakistan has yet to accept digitalization.

“We are proud to be partnering with Premier Systems to launch APPS, which will become the country’s gateway of choice for payments and help digitize our E-Commerce eco system. Our objective is to help business and consumers alike to overcome payment hurdles and make Pakistan a proud member of the growing digital arena”, said Mr.Kapurwala, CEO Avanza Group.

However Mr.S.Arshad Raza, CEO Premier Systems added to the discussion by throwing light on how Premier Systems plays a constitutive role in bringing digitization to user’s doorsteps.

“We have many international partners, but now we have a domestic player embracing the digital economy and enriching it by providing substantially convenient payment solutions. Pakistan is at the cusp of digital revolution and we are proud to be a part of this drive”, he said .

This is thought to be a perfect timing for the launch of the fastest and most reliable gateway for payment with 44 Million Internet users and 35 Million Social Media users broadening the horizons for E-Commerce world as Pakistan heads towards digital revolution in near time.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Business

Pakistan to decide whether to seek IMF bailout ´by September´

Pakistan to decide whether to seek IMF bailout ´by September´
China should ignore the noise, step up investment in Pakistan: Global Times

China should ignore the noise, step up investment in Pakistan: Global Times
Gwadar Port starts marble exporting business

Gwadar Port starts marble exporting business
BMW apologises for engine fires that sparked S. Korea probe

BMW apologises for engine fires that sparked S. Korea probe
Load More load more

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen