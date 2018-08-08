Four-day holiday on Eid-ul-Azha likely across the nation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Ministry has requested a four-day-long holiday for the upcoming occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Eid holidays will be held from 21st August to 24th nationwide, after the formal approval of Prime Minister. Whereas, Eid-ul-Azha is likely to fall on Wednesday, 22nd August.

A notification has been sent by the Ministry of Interior to all public and private departments regarding Eid holidays.



Moreover, the government has also directed organisations to pay advance salaries for the month of August to all employees and pensions to retired employees by August 17.

Official notification has also been issued by the government regarding the matter.