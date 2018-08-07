Tue August 07, 2018
August 7, 2018

ECP withholds Imran Khan's victory notifications from Lahore, Islamabad constituencies

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has withheld  victory notifications of Imran Khan from NA-131 and NA-53.

Moments  after  TV channel reported that the electoral body has withheld results  from all five constituencies Imran Khan  won,   the Election Commission of Pakistan clarified   that it   held back notifications of only two constituencies .

 The ECP move comes a day after the former cricket hero was formally nominated as its candidate by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the slot of prime minister.

The ECP has conditionally notified results of three seats won by Imran Khan.

Notification  of victory from Islamabad was withheld for a case related to violation of election code of conduct  against PTI chairman Imran Khan .

The PTI chairman was issued a notice by the ECP for casting his ballot in front of cameras on July 25.

While in NA-131, the result was not notified by the ECP due to a case pending in the Lahore High Court.

Senior analyst Hamid Mir said  it was incumbent upon ECP staff to ask Imran Khan to maintain secrecy while casting ballot.

The ECP's decision to withhold the results  has jeopardized  holding of election for next prime minister of the country.


 


