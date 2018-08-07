ECP withholds Imran Khan's victory notifications from Lahore, Islamabad constituencies

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has withheld victory notifications of Imran Khan from NA-131 and NA-53.

Moments after TV channel reported that the electoral body has withheld results from all five constituencies Imran Khan won, the Election Commission of Pakistan clarified that it held back notifications of only two constituencies .

The ECP move comes a day after the former cricket hero was formally nominated as its candidate by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the slot of prime minister.

The ECP has conditionally notified results of three seats won by Imran Khan.

Notification of victory from Islamabad was withheld for a case related to violation of election code of conduct against PTI chairman Imran Khan .

The PTI chairman was issued a notice by the ECP for casting his ballot in front of cameras on July 25.

While in NA-131, the result was not notified by the ECP due to a case pending in the Lahore High Court.

Senior analyst Hamid Mir said it was incumbent upon ECP staff to ask Imran Khan to maintain secrecy while casting ballot.

The ECP's decision to withhold the results has jeopardized holding of election for next prime minister of the country.







