Torrential rain lashes twin cities

RAWALPINDI: Torrential rain lashed Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjacent areas on Monday night. Continuous downpour in different areas inundated roads and streets in the twin cities and commuters faced immense difficulties while trying to carry on with their routines.

It had been raining incessantly in twin cities for the last 16 hours and there was no respite early on Tuesday also. Rainwater overflowing from clogged drains flooded roads in some areas, affecting the movement of vehicles. Roads have developed pothol.

200 milimetre of rain was recorded so far in the twin cities that led to an increase in the water level in Rawal Dam and sewerage problems for Rawalpindi residents.

According to Flood Control Unit, water level in Nullah Lai was rising as a result, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, Wasa and other departments have been directed to remain alert.

According to Met Office, more rain is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and some other parts of the country during next 24 hours.

The weak monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the upper parts of the country and are set to strengthen.