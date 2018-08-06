You can’t take tennis out of tennis player ever, says Sania

DUBAI: Grand Slam-winning Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, who is expecting her first child in October. She and her husband cricketer Shoaib Malik have celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in April and now they are preparing to welcome their baby in October.

Sania has stated an interesting comment on twitter on Monday, saying: “You can take the player off the tennis court for a while ... but you can’t take the tennis out of the tennis player ever”







