Mon August 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
August 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

You can’t take tennis out of tennis player ever, says Sania

DUBAI: Grand Slam-winning Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, who is expecting her first child in October. She and her husband cricketer Shoaib Malik have celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in April and now they are preparing to welcome their baby in October.

Sania has stated an interesting comment on twitter on Monday, saying: “You can take the player off the tennis court for a while ... but you can’t take the tennis out of the tennis player ever”



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Serena, Sharapova and Murray among unseeded stars for Cincy

Serena, Sharapova and Murray among unseeded stars for Cincy
33 cricketers awarded central contract by PCB

33 cricketers awarded central contract by PCB
England cricketer Stokes lost control in street brawl, court told

England cricketer Stokes lost control in street brawl, court told
Ronaldo´s Juventus debut to be streamed live on Facebook

Ronaldo´s Juventus debut to be streamed live on Facebook
Load More load more