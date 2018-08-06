Mon August 06, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 6, 2018

Share

Deliver or suffer a worse fate than MMA, ANP: Imran Khan tells PTI

ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman and prime minister-designate Imran Khan has called on his party not to deviate from its core objectives and manifesto.

“We have to implement our manifesto for which people had voted our party to power,” Khan told his parliamentary party which named him as PTI candidate for the election of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“My goal was not to become the prime minister or MNA but to implement the pledges we have made with the nation,” he said.

Khan acknowledged that Pakistan was facing an economic meltdown and that his first priority was to steer the country out of financial crisis.

"We will approach overseas Pakistanis to pay off national debt," he said.

“I was given the VVIP protocol today. Pakistan cannot be run like this. If we failed to bring about a change, PTI might face a worse fate than MMA and ANP,” he reminded his MNAs.

The PTI chief urged his party to stop practicing outdated politics and serve the people.

“The services rendered by our old workers are laudable. You had worked a lot for the cause of party,” he said.

