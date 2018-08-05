Convict in Zainab case given 12 death sentences for rape and murder of three more girls

LAHORE: The convict in Zainab murder case was handed 12 more death sentences by a special anti-terrorism court (ATC) for the rape and murder of three more girls.

The same court had already convicted him with a death sentence on four counts after he was found guilty of raping and murdering seven-year-old Zainab in Kasur.

The convict was also fined by the ATC with Rs 6 million out which Rs 3 million were directed to be handed to the families of the victims as 'blood money'.

The three other girls that fell prey to the convict were identified as seven-year-old Noor Fatima, eight-year-old Laiba Umar and five-year-old Ayesha Asif.

Presently the hearings are being conducted on a daily basis by ATC Judge Sajjad Ahmed inside Kot Lakhpat jail.

Earlier this year, the rape and murder of Zainab had led to countrywide protests.Imran Ali was nabbed by authorities on January 23 2018 following a DNA-match.

He was found to be serial killer and had confessed to his crimes on the day of his indictment that came through the Lahore High Court (LHC).

On February 17th Imran was given a death sentence for abduction, rape and murder under Section 7-ATA.

Later on June 12th, Imran's plea was dismissed by the Supreme Court subsequent to similar discharge by the LHC.