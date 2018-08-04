Osama bin Laden's mother terms son a 'shy boy' in first ever interview

Former Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden’s mother Alia Ghanem has stepped in front of the world in her first ever media appearance where she gave insight about her son.

Speaking to The Guardian, Ghanem who is presently in her mid-seventies stated about her son, the universal representation of extremism: “My life was very difficult because he was so far away from me … he was a very good kid.”

As per the report, the interview that had reached its stages of conclusion after an extensive period of days, was conducted in Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

Ghanem who had previously remained silent throughout history amidst the various tumults that her family became a consequential victim towards, stated that Osama had always been an introverted academically gifted boy.

“He became a strong, driven, pious figure in his early 20s while studying economics at King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, where he was also radicalized,” she stated.

As per Ghanem, her son’s personality had adopted alterations after his meeting with numerous fellows at university including Abdullah Azzam who later became spiritual adviser.

“He was a very good child until he met some people who pretty much brainwashed him in his early 20s. You can call it a cult. They got money for their cause. I would always tell him to stay away from them, and he would never admit to me what he was doing, because he loved me so much,” she added.