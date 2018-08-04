Who is Imran Khan following on Twitter?

Pakistan’s would-be Prime Minister Imran Khan has remained under the public eye for his active presence on social media with recent news declaring him part of the top most followed world leaders.

But who are those that the PTI chief deems worthy of following amongst his 8million followers?

The former cricketer who created his twitter profile back in 2010 has garnered over 8 million followers on both major social media platforms of Twitter and Facebook. But amongst the large crowd of followers, the prime minister elect is following a small number of a mere 19 people on Twitter.

In spite of getting married twice since he parted ways with his first wife Jemima Goldsmith, Khan is still following her and her environmentalist brother Ben Goldsmith on the social media platform.

Apart from the party’s three official handles, Khan’s following list on Twitter also majorly consists of the senior PTI leadership including the party’s Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Deputy Secretary General Imran Ismail, Spokesperson Naeem ul Haque, PTI President of the Sindh Division Dr Arif Alvi and other senior members like Jahangir Tareen, Asad Umar, Saifullah Nyazee, Shafqat Mahmood, Andleeb Abbas and Shireen Mazari.

On the other hand, Khan is also following the official accounts of two of his foundations Namal University and Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

Furthermore, in the division of broadcasting, senior Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir is the only one who has the honors of getting followed by the PTI chairman.