Eid ul Azha 2018: Trend of Online Qurbani service gaining popularity in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: With Eid ul Azha approaching fast , the trend of purchasing sacrificial animals online has gained momentum all over Pakistan including federal capital , as the practices makes life easier for people who do not have time to make a trip to the market to select their sacrificial animal.

A report aired by a private news channel said, the citizens are showing keen interest in online purchase of sacrificial animals that can not only save their time but also help them avoid poor conditions and the rush of traffic in highly congested cattle markets.

According to online Goat Markets , If you don’t feel like making your way through cattle markets crowded with buyers and animals, then log on to the internet for having a cow or goat delivered to your doorstep.

They are also providing photo, video, voices and other descriptions including types and prices of the goats and other sacrificial animals on the internet which are helping the customers to make their choice.