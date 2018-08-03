Fri August 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pir Pagara says will continue to support Imran Khan

KARACHI: The chief of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Puir Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi commonly known as Pir Pagara has assured Jahangir Tareen that they would continue to support PTI Chief Imran Khan.

In a telephonic conversation with PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Pir Pagara said, “We have already announced to back Imran Khan and will continue to support him in days ahead.”

Jahangir Tareen called Pir Pagara and exchanged views on the matters pertaining to formation of government in centre.

PTI leader Tareen thanked Pir Pagara, saying he wanted to meet GDA Chief in Karachi.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Japanese Ambassador calls on Imran Khan, felicitates on victory

Japanese Ambassador calls on Imran Khan, felicitates on victory
Distinct style to wipe out hunger from Pakistan

Distinct style to wipe out hunger from Pakistan
PTI, MQM-P strike deal to form government in Centre

PTI, MQM-P strike deal to form government in Centre
Bakhtawar Bhutto says PTI will lose a lot if recount of votes permitted

Bakhtawar Bhutto says PTI will lose a lot if recount of votes permitted
Load More load more