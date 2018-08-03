Pir Pagara says will continue to support Imran Khan

KARACHI: The chief of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Puir Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi commonly known as Pir Pagara has assured Jahangir Tareen that they would continue to support PTI Chief Imran Khan.



In a telephonic conversation with PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Pir Pagara said, “We have already announced to back Imran Khan and will continue to support him in days ahead.”

Jahangir Tareen called Pir Pagara and exchanged views on the matters pertaining to formation of government in centre.

PTI leader Tareen thanked Pir Pagara, saying he wanted to meet GDA Chief in Karachi.