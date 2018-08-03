NAB summons Imran Khan in helicopter case

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Imran Khan in connection with an inquiry into misuse of Khyber Paktunkhwa's government owned helicopter.

NAB authorities said Mr Khan has been summoned for interrogation in personal capacity on August 7

They have already recorded statements of former KP chief minister Pervaiz Khattak.

NAB Chairman Justice (redt) Javed Iqbal had taken notice of the use of helicopter on Funerary 2.

According to the NAB, Imran Khan had used MI-17 helicopter for 22 hours and another for 52 hours paying only 2170181, Rs28,000 per hour on average.