Fri August 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NAB summons Imran Khan in helicopter case

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Imran Khan   in connection with an inquiry into misuse of Khyber Paktunkhwa's government owned helicopter.

NAB authorities said Mr Khan  has been summoned for interrogation in personal capacity on August 7

They have already recorded statements of former KP chief minister Pervaiz Khattak.

NAB Chairman Justice (redt) Javed Iqbal had taken notice of the use of helicopter on Funerary 2.

According to the NAB, Imran Khan had used MI-17 helicopter for 22 hours and another for 52 hours paying only 2170181, Rs28,000 per hour on average.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Justice Shaukat Siddiqui decides to skip UK workshop citing security threats

Justice Shaukat Siddiqui decides to skip UK workshop citing security threats

Imran Khan's protégé says loyalty attracts skipper the most

Imran Khan's protégé says loyalty attracts skipper the most
CJCSC visits PAF operational air base Bholari

CJCSC visits PAF operational air base Bholari
13 girls school attacked in northern Pakistan

13 girls school attacked in northern Pakistan
Load More load more