Thu August 02, 2018
Pakistan

Raza Mehdi & Bismah Mughal
August 2, 2018

Imran Khan becomes seventh most followed world leader on Twitter

Pakistan’s would-be Prime Minister Imran Khan has joined the club of the most followed world leaders on Twitter, landing at number seven with 8million followers.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief with his prevailing presence online is immensely popular amongst social media users for his unprompted tweets, and now the premier elect has scored a position on the ‘Top 10 Most Followed World Leaders on Twitter’ landing at number seven with 8.17million followers, right before the highly revered Canadian head of state Justin Trudeau who has 4.26million users following his official handle.

The former cricketer who is frequently referred to as ‘Facebook Khan’ for being actively hooked to the virtual world, is expected to go higher up the list after he takes oath as the new Prime Minister of the country on August 14th 2018.

The list is topped by President of the United States Donald Trump who has 53.4million users following his impulsive and frequently contentious tweet sprees. 

