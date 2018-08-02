Wed August 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 2, 2018

PML-N to host APC today

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz is all set to host  an All Parties Conference (APC)  in Islamabad today (Thursday) over alleged rigging in July 25 elections .

As per details, former ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is all set to host an All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition groups in Islamabad today (Thursday) to discuss the alleged rigging in polls and post election scenario.

The opposition's called APC is likely  to evolve a  strategy to hold protests against alleged election rigging and to field their candidates on key posts to challenge Imran Khan-led coalition partners in the National Assembly.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has turned down an invitation to attend an all-party conference, as former Sindh governor and PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair had invited them to the  conference  in Islamabad.


NAB authorizes filing corruption reference against ex-PM Gilani

Pakistan hits back at ´inappropriate´ US fears over IMF bailout

Aamir Liaquat apologises to Sherry Rehman over sexist tweet

Over 300 Pakistanis stranded in China appeal govt for assistance

