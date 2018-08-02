PML-N to host APC today

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz is all set to host an All Parties Conference (APC) in Islamabad today (Thursday) over alleged rigging in July 25 elections .

The opposition's called APC is likely to evolve a strategy to hold protests against alleged election rigging and to field their candidates on key posts to challenge Imran Khan-led coalition partners in the National Assembly.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has turned down an invitation to attend an all-party conference, as former Sindh governor and PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair had invited them to the conference in Islamabad.