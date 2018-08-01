Independent MNA, two MPAs join PTI

ISLAMABAD: An independently-elected member of National Assembly has announced his decision to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to a press release issued by PTI on Wednesday, Asim Nazir, who has been elected from Faisalabad, called on Imran Khan at Bani Gala and joined his party.

In addition, two MPAs who have been contested as independents from Jhang and Chiniot districts, also met the PTI leadership at Bani Gala.

The two lawmakers from Punjab Taimoor Khan and Taimoor Lali held a meeting with Imran Khan, Jahangir Khan Tarin and Shah Mahmood Qureshi before joining the PTI.

According to sources, PTI has already acquired the numbers to form a government in Punjab while it is still striving to attain MNAs required to form the government at the centre.



