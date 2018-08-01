Wed August 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Independent MNA, two MPAs join PTI

ISLAMABAD: An independently-elected member of National Assembly has announced his decision to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to a press release issued by PTI on Wednesday, Asim Nazir, who has been elected from Faisalabad, called on Imran Khan at Bani Gala and joined his party.

In addition, two MPAs who have been contested as independents from Jhang and Chiniot districts, also met the PTI leadership at Bani Gala.

The two lawmakers from Punjab Taimoor Khan and Taimoor Lali held a meeting with Imran Khan, Jahangir Khan Tarin and Shah Mahmood Qureshi before joining the PTI.

According to sources, PTI has already acquired the numbers to form a government in Punjab while it is still striving to attain MNAs required to form the government at the centre. 


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

CJP asks how Raheel Sharif, Shuja Pasha accepted foreign employments

CJP asks how Raheel Sharif, Shuja Pasha accepted foreign employments
Supreme Court approves Mustafa Kamal’s plea on Karachi delimitation

Supreme Court approves Mustafa Kamal’s plea on Karachi delimitation
British HC calls on Imran, congratulates on PTI’s victory in elections

British HC calls on Imran, congratulates on PTI’s victory in elections
Gen. Bajwa appreciates Army Elections Support Centre for assisting ECP

Gen. Bajwa appreciates Army Elections Support Centre for assisting ECP
Load More load more