Imran Khan receives congratulatory phone call from Turkey's Erdogan

Following the election results that have brought Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the lead to form government, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated the incoming premier Imran Khan on his victory.

According to state TV, the Turkish head of state had phoned in the would-be prime minister to offer his felicitations as Khan preps up to get hold of the office

Furthermore, Erdogan offered his well wishes to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and expressed hope for the future government.

It was further revealed that the two leaders acknowledged new and improved relations between their countries, now that Pakistan is getting ready to establish a new government.

The president went on to convey great hospitality and expressed gratitude for the laudatory exchange of words.