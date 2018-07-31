Karachi's Askari Park swing accident caused by ill-fittings: report

KARACHI: Investigation report for Karachi’s Askari Park swing accident came on the front revealing on how the incident took place due to ill-fittings.

A 16-seater ride named 'Monster' had fallen apart few days back at Askari Park in the Old Sabzi Mandi area, killing 14-year-old Kashaf and wounding numerous others.

According to the investigation report submitted to Chief Secretary Sindh, the swing was imported in used condition from China and the operating staff was neither well-qualified nor well- trained for the respective job.

As a matter of fact, usage of low-quality material, misfit net bolts and inappropriate wielding of the swing contributed to this dire accident at Askari Park few days back.

The stake holders, operating staff and the audit team are held accountable for the incident however the managerial staff is instructed to work in accordance to Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The report ordered to conduct a serious inspection of all the swings before it reopens for public. This will curtail the chances of mishaps for next time!