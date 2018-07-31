Tue July 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Karachi's Askari Park swing accident caused by ill-fittings: report

KARACHI: Investigation report for Karachi’s Askari Park swing accident came on the front revealing on how the incident took place due to ill-fittings.

A 16-seater ride named 'Monster' had fallen apart few days back at Askari Park in the Old Sabzi Mandi area, killing 14-year-old Kashaf and wounding numerous others.

According to the investigation report submitted to Chief Secretary Sindh, the swing was imported in used condition from China and the operating staff was neither well-qualified nor well- trained for the respective job.

As a matter of fact, usage of low-quality material, misfit net bolts and inappropriate wielding of the swing contributed to this dire accident at Askari Park few days back.

The stake holders, operating staff and the audit team are held accountable for the incident however the managerial staff is instructed to work in accordance to Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The report ordered to conduct a serious inspection of all the swings before it reopens for public. This will curtail the chances of mishaps for next time!

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pervez Khattak backs Imran Khan's nominee for KP CM

Pervez Khattak backs Imran Khan's nominee for KP CM
PTI’s Tarin claims support of 18 independents in Punjab

PTI’s Tarin claims support of 18 independents in Punjab
My statement about horse trading was misinterpreted, says Javed Miandad

My statement about horse trading was misinterpreted, says Javed Miandad

Sheikh Rasheed demands portfolio of interior minister

Sheikh Rasheed demands portfolio of interior minister
Load More load more