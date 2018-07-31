PTI's Tareen calls on MQM-P leaders, seeks support to form govt at Centre

KARACHI: In efforts to form government at the Centre, a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by Jahangir Tareen, called on Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's leaders at Bahadurabad office late on Monday.



This was the first formal meeting between PTI and MQM-P leaders, where matters of formation of government and other political issues, including July 25 elections were discussed.



Tareen headed PTI delegation comprised of Firdaus Shamim Naqvi, Imran Ismail and Haleem Adil Siddiqui. Whereas, MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui led party's delegation during the meeting.

It is learnt that MQM-P has put forward its demands before the PTI leaders, which included, Karachi Package, constitutional amendment for empowered local bodies, administrative units for the urban Sindh, community police and mass transit in the port city.



The MQM-P has conditioned its support on the acceptance of their demands.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had claimed that it has the support of a sufficient number of lawmakers to form governments in both the Centre and Punjab.

The PTI is also making efforts for the formation of government in Punjab and for this purpose it has started contacting leaders of different parties and independent candidates.