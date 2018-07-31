Mon July 30, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 31, 2018

PTI's Tareen calls on MQM-P leaders, seeks support to form govt at Centre

KARACHI: In efforts to form government at the Centre, a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by  Jahangir Tareen, called on  Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's leaders at Bahadurabad office late on Monday.

This was the first formal meeting  between PTI  and MQM-P leaders, where matters of formation of government  and other political issues, including July 25 elections were discussed.

Tareen headed PTI delegation comprised of Firdaus Shamim Naqvi, Imran Ismail and Haleem Adil Siddiqui. Whereas, MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui led party's delegation during the meeting.

It is learnt that MQM-P has put forward its demands   before the PTI leaders, which included, Karachi Package, constitutional amendment for empowered local bodies, administrative units for the urban Sindh, community police and mass transit in the port city.

The MQM-P has conditioned its support on the acceptance of their demands.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had claimed that it has the support of a sufficient number of lawmakers to form governments in both the Centre and Punjab.

The PTI is also making efforts for the formation of government in Punjab and for this purpose it has started contacting leaders of different parties and independent candidates.

