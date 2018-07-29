Sun July 29, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 29, 2018

Two more independent MPAs join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said Sunday that two more independently-elected members of Punjab Assembly had joined the party.

“PTI takes two more wickets from Punjab - Independent candidate from Narowal PP-46 Pir Syed Sair-Ul-Hassan & Independent candidate from Rawalpindi PP-7 Raja Sagheer joins caravaan of Kaptaan & will support PTI candidate for CM slot in Punjab Assembly; GAME OVER for PMLN!,” a PTI tweet claimed.

“With mew members joining PTI, Alhamdolillah, it now has 132 members in the Punjab Assembly, the highest from any party. The game is over for PMLN,” it wrote.

The MPAs met Imran Khan at Bani Gala and announced their support his vision for the country. 

This comes a day after four MPAs from Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan joined Imran Khan’s party.

