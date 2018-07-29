Elections were managed to secure win for one party: Zubair

KARACHI: Outgoing Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair Umar said that elections were managed to ensure victory for one particular party.

“Four days have passed since the conclusion of polling but the counting process is still not over,” outgoing Sindh governor told a press conference in Karachi on Sunday.

“No one was expecting that this level of rigging would be carried out in the counting process,” alleged Zubair, who stepped down as the governor of Sindh on Friday.

He said the ECP should be ashamed. He accused them of dictating what the results should be.

The result transmission system halted or made to halt, he said, asking how can such an important mechanism stop working so abruptly.

“Did it stop working or did someone stop it from working?” he asked. “Who is responsible for this and why did the ECP not tell us earlier?” demanded the PML-N leader.

The ECP should address the issue and do something to remedy it, he said. “According to the law, if the difference is less than 5%, then a complete recount is in order,” he said.

He criticised the media for not covering protests and incidents relating to recounts. “No one covered the incidents in Murree and Mansehra where two people died,” he said.