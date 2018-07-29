Sun July 29, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 29, 2018

Stamped ballot papers found in Karachi trash dump

KARACHI: Stamped ballot papers along with voter cards were retrieved from a garbage disposal in Karachi as per Geo News reports.

The disposed ballot papers stashed with voter cards were found from Karachi's Qayyumabad area, showing candidates from NA-241 and PS-160 constituencies.

The papers were recovered by an inhabitant of the area in a dumpster which had been set ablaze.

They were taken away by representatives of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) who found most of the papers exhibiting stamps on their electoral symbols including those of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The found ballot papers will be presented to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday as proof of their claims regarding the polls not being transparent. 

