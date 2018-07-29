Stamped ballot papers found in Karachi trash dump

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Stamped ballot papers along with voter cards were retrieved from a garbage disposal in Karachi as per Geo News reports.
The disposed ballot papers stashed with voter cards were found from Karachi's Qayyumabad area, showing candidates from NA-241 and PS-160 constituencies.
The papers were recovered by an inhabitant of the area in a dumpster which had been set ablaze.
They were taken away by representatives of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) who found most of the papers exhibiting stamps on their electoral symbols including those of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
The found ballot papers will be presented to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday as proof of their claims regarding the polls not being transparent.
