PTI MPA-elect thrashes SHO, other police personnel in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA-elect Nadeem Bara and his aides thrashed Station House Office (SHO) and other policemen in Lahore’s Hanjarwal area.



SP Maaz Zafar said that on a complaint about aerial firing at 15, SHO Hanjarwal Rana Afzal alongwith police party reached on the spot, where PTI’s newly elected member Punjab Assembly Nadeem Bara and his comrades thrashed police officials and torn off their uniforms.

The accused escaped from the scene following the incident, Geo News reported.

DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar has taken notice of the incident and ordered immediate arrest of the offenders