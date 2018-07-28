PTI makes history by appointing first Kalashi as MPA on reserved minority seat

In a first, Pakistan will be welcoming a Kalash into the provincial governance on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s reserved minority seat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.



Hailing from Chitral, the PTI member Wazir Zada has made history by being the first Kalash to be representing his tribe in provincial administration.

The community known to be the country’s smallest ethno-religious group has been rejoicing over the PTI member’s feat and the promising future that is evident in the coming tenure of the PTI governance.

Media reports have revealed that Wazir Zada is acclaimed amongst the marginalized group for his zealous social and political accounts for them. Aside from that he is also recognized for uniting his community with the surrounding Muslim colonies.

Earlier, the MPA-in-waiting had also expressed his gratitude to the elected party for providing him with a chance to represent his community and the issues faced by them as a minority group in Pakistan.