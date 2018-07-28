Sat July 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI makes history by appointing first Kalashi as MPA on reserved minority seat

In a first, Pakistan will be welcoming a Kalash into the provincial governance on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s reserved minority seat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Hailing from Chitral, the PTI member Wazir Zada has made history by being the first Kalash to be representing his tribe in provincial administration.

The community known to be the country’s smallest ethno-religious group has been rejoicing over the PTI member’s feat and the promising future that is evident in the coming tenure of the PTI governance.

Media reports have revealed that Wazir Zada is acclaimed amongst the marginalized group for his zealous social and political accounts for them. Aside from that he is also recognized for uniting his community with the surrounding Muslim colonies.

Earlier, the MPA-in-waiting had also expressed his gratitude to the elected party for providing him with a chance to represent his community and the issues faced by them as a minority group in Pakistan. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI’s holds consultaions in Bani Gala on government formation

PTI’s holds consultaions in Bani Gala on government formation

IHC division bench to hear bail pleas of Nawaz, Maryam next week

IHC division bench to hear bail pleas of Nawaz, Maryam next week
'Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister before August 14'

'Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister before August 14'
KP Police arrests culprits involved in latest act of animal brutality

KP Police arrests culprits involved in latest act of animal brutality

Load More load more