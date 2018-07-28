Election result NA-57: Khaqan Abbasi's application for vote recount dismissed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Returning Officer in Murree on Saturday rejected former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's application for recount on National Assembly constituency NA-57, according to Geo News.
Abbasi, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart, was defeated in his hometown by Sadaqat Ali Abbasi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
