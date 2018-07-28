Election result NA-57: Khaqan Abbasi's application for vote recount dismissed

The Returning Officer in Murree on Saturday rejected former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's application for recount on National Assembly constituency NA-57, according to Geo News.

Abbasi, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart, was defeated in his hometown by Sadaqat Ali Abbasi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.