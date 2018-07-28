Sat July 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 28, 2018

Election result NA-57: Khaqan Abbasi's application for vote recount dismissed

The Returning Officer in Murree on Saturday rejected  former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's application for recount on  National Assembly constituency  NA-57, according to Geo News.

Abbasi, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart, was defeated in his hometown by Sadaqat Ali Abbasi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

 

PTI makes history by appointing first Kalashi as MPA on reserved minority seat

'Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister before August 14'
KP Police arrests culprits involved in latest act of animal brutality

Imran Khan would always talk about brotherhood: Navjot Singh Siddu
