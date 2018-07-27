NA 100 Results - Chiniot 2 Election - QAISER AHMED SHEIKH (PML-N) leads...

NA-100 Results of Chiniot 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 61.68% polling stations. Up till now, Usman Khan of PML-N leads with 76,415 votes while Zulfiqar Ali Shah from PTI is on 2nd position with 75,559 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are SYED INAYAT ALI SHAH of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians got 40,542 votes. MUHAMMAD USMAN of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan got 6,593 votes. SHEIKH KAISER MEHMOOD of Independent got 5,954 votes. NOREEN BASIT of Independent got 3,723 votes. SHAHBAZ ALI HUSSAINI of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad(Ch. Anwar) got 2,126 votes. MUHAMMAD IMRAN of Independent got 1,735 votes. MUHAMMAD NAWAZ of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek got 1,445 votes. UMAR DRAZ of Independent got 1,208 votes. ARSHAD AHMAD of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan got 455 votes. ARSHAD ABBAS SHAH of Jamhoori Wattan Party got 379 votes and MUHAMMAD ALI SHAH of Awami Justice Party Pakistan got 353 votes.

We will keep updating this post with latest information.




