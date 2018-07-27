Fri July 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 27, 2018

NA-23 Results (final) for Charsadda-I - Anwar Taj of PTI leads...

NA 23 Result of Charsadda 1 for Election 2018 has been announced. Anwar Taj of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won with 59,371 votes. Haji Zafar Ali Khan of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan stood on 2nd position with 41,391 votes.  Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao of Qaumi Watan Party got 33,561 votes. Gulzar Ahmad Khan of Awami National Party got 18,433 votes. Manzoor Ahmad of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians got 13,966 votes. Sobadar Khan of Independent got 1,308 votes. And, Begum Tahira Bukhari of Pakistan Muslim League (N) got 1,260 votes.

