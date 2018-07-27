Chinese media's advice for Imran Khan

Imran Khan's speech has been widely debated across the world a day after former cricketer's party appeared to win majority in the National Assembly setting the stage for him to rule the nuclear armed nation for the next five years.

Chinese media which has closely monitored the developments in Pakistan given country's interest and the huge investment in the shape of 62 billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Project (CPEC), had an advice for PTI chairman.

Global Times, a widely criculated English Daily in China, said in an article that new government in Pakistan would continue continue contributing to promote the CPEC despite "Western media "hyping Imran Khan's reservations about the project".

"It is also foreseeable in the future that Western countries and media will continue to make an issue of the corridor and Chinese investment in Pakistan in an attempt to drive a wedge betwen China and Pakistan. The news Pakistan government should be particular wise to this," said an article in the paper.

Commenting on the article, Times of India wrote that Imran Khan has "indeed softend his tone on CPEC".

In his address to the nation a day after election, Imran Khan said he would approach China to seek assistance in eliminating poverty.

Khan also announced to strengthen Pakistan's relations with Iran and Saudi Arabia and have a balanced relationship with the United States.

He also spoke of Pakistan's relations with India and urged New Delhi to come to the negotiating table in order to resolve Kashmir issue peacefully.