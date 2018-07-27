Fri July 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Chinese media's advice for Imran Khan

Imran Khan's speech has been widely debated across the world  a day after former cricketer's party appeared to win majority in the National Assembly setting the stage for him to  rule the nuclear armed nation for the next five years.

Chinese media which has closely monitored the developments in Pakistan given country's interest and the huge  investment in the shape of 62 billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Project (CPEC), had an advice for PTI chairman.

Global Times, a widely criculated English Daily in China, said in an article  that new government in Pakistan would continue continue contributing to promote the CPEC despite "Western media "hyping Imran Khan's reservations about the project".

"It is also foreseeable in the future that Western countries and media will continue to make an issue of the corridor and Chinese investment in Pakistan in an attempt to drive a wedge betwen China and Pakistan. The news Pakistan government should be particular wise to this," said an article in the paper.

Commenting on the article, Times of India wrote that Imran Khan has "indeed softend his tone on CPEC".

In his address to the nation a day after election, Imran Khan said he would approach China to seek  assistance in eliminating poverty.

Khan also announced to strengthen Pakistan's relations with Iran and Saudi Arabia and have a balanced relationship with the United States.

He also spoke of Pakistan's relations with India and urged New Delhi to come to the negotiating table in order to resolve Kashmir issue peacefully.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Election results 2018: party positions in Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan assemblies

Election results 2018: party positions in Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan assemblies
Election results 2018: ECP announces party positions

Election results 2018: ECP announces party positions
NA 2 Swat-1 Result Announced - Haider Ali Khan (PTI) leads...

NA 2 Swat-1 Result Announced - Haider Ali Khan (PTI) leads...

NA-131 Result: PML-N's Saad Rafique challenges Imran Khan's victory

NA-131 Result: PML-N's Saad Rafique challenges Imran Khan's victory
Load More load more