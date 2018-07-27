NA-131 Result: PML-N's Saad Rafique challenges Imran Khan's victory

LAHORE: Senior PML-N leader and former Railways minister Kh Saad Rafique has challenged results of NA-131 Lahore 9 in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was emerged as winner with 84313 votes.

The PML-N leader pleaded before the Returning Officer that the presiding officer has deliberately rejected hundreds of votes and sought re-counting.

According to details, PML-N leader bagged 83633 votes just 680 more than the PTI chief.

There were 364213 registered votes in the constituency out of which 191546 votes were polled. 3835 were declared invalid by the ECP.