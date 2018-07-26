Setback for PPP as Bilawal Bhutto finishes third in 246, Lyari

KARACHI: In a major election setback, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari finished third in NA-246, a Karachi constituency his party has been winning since 1970s.

According to unofficial results obtained from all polling stations, PTI’s Shakoor Shad emerged as victorious in NA-246, bagging 52, 750 votes.

Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan’s candidate Ahmed got 42, 345 votes and came second. The PPP chief stood third with 39, 325 votes.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, sister of Bilawal, took to Twitter to question the legitimacy of the results.

“Emphasis on unbelievable but I think the over 27 hour wait is more than enough to show how legitimate these results are,” Bakhtawar wrote.

Earlier, Bilawal also deplored the Election Commission of Pakistan for failing to declare results in his Larkana and Lyari constituencies.

“24 hours & ECP cant give me lyari and larkana results. Can’t explain discrepancies or delays,” the young PPP leader tweeted.