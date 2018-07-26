Shahbaz Sharif discusses post-election situation with Nawaz Sharif in Adiala Jail

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has met with his elder brother Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

According to Geo News, political situation emerging after the election came under discussion during their meeting.

Earlier unofficial and unconfirmed results showed that Shahbaz Sharif has lost National Assembly seats from Dera Ghazi Khan and Karachi to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates.