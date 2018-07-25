Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

NA-54 Result: PTI’s Asad Umar leads in Islamabad 3 constituency.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Asad Umar is leading in NA-54 Islamabad 3 constituency securing 13582 votes against Anjum Aqeel Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 5603 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

Total number of registered voters in NA-54 Islamabad 3 constituency was 218795 with female voters 102510.

Twenty-eight candidates were contesting in NA 54 Islamabad 3.

Key participants from this constituency were Asad Umar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Anjum Aqeel Khan from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Raja Imran Ashraf from Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians , Sajid Mehmood from Tehreek Labaik Pakistan , Amir Naeem from Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party , Mian Aftab Ahmed from National Party and Mian Muhammad Aslam from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal.

