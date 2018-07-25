NA-134 Result: PML-N’s Rana Mubashir ahead of PTI’s Malik Zaheer Abbas

Rana Mubashir Iqbal of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz is leading with 3568 votes from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.



The PTI leader has bagged 3434.

Total number of registered voters in NA-134 Lahore 12 constituency was 270783 with female voters 114921.

Eleven candidates were contesting in NA 134 Lahore 12.

Key participants from this constituency were Rana Mubashir Iqbal from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muhammad Sohail Afzal Awan from Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Aneela Batool from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Muhammad Irfan Shahkey from Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, Zulfiqar Ali Hassan from Allah Akbar Tehreek, Syed Faqir Hussain Shah Bukhari from All Pakistan Muslim League, Shazia Mubashir (Independent), Rana Khalid Mehmood (Independent) and Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadri (Independent).