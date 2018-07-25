Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

See how voters admire Pakistan Army personnel deployed on election duty

After the polling process commenced smoothly, several voters around the country have taken the opportunity to pay accolades to the Pakistan Army personnel deployed at polling stations in order to maintain the tranquility.

The assigned army officials at polling stations have received massive acclaim from voters as well as social media users after pictures of them getting lauded by the public turning into cast their votes went viral online.

The widely circulated images showed children presenting flowers to the officials while elderly citizens were spotted offering them beverages under the sweltering sun while they stood firmly on the ground fulfilling their duties.

Numerous users online have also stepped forward to pay homage to the Army officials stationed praising them for rigorously executing their tasks to ensure a free and fair election. 


