Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

Transgender observers denied entry in KP polling stations

Pakistan’s marginalized transgender community is reported to be facing hurdles in the process of polling after at least 25 of them were declined entry into polling stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per media reports, 25 transgender people were denied entry into polling stations of in spite of being issued cards by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The community has issued complaints against the behavior of the province’s police officers to ECP.

Furthermore, it was reported that Transgender Election Day Observer (EDO) were also debarred from entering polling stations at Afghan Colony even with the ECP accreditation cards.

A day before the elections, a wave of elation had spread throughout the marginalized community after they were assigned the task of ‘observers’ by the ECP.

