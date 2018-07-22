HRCP slams attacks on Jibran Nasir

Lahore: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said it was gravely concerned at the escalating threat to independent candidate Jibran Nasir in Karachi.

Nasir and his supporters – who have been canvassing on rights-based issues such as access to water, housing and education – have been targeted consistently by right-wing elements, especially over the last week.

In a statement issued today, HRCP has strongly condemned ‘the violence and malice that has dogged Mr Nasir’s election campaign. It is of serious concern to the Commission that local clerics and supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have reportedly labelled Mr Nasir and his supporters ‘Qadiani agents’ and publicly incited charged mobs to engage in violence to prevent him from canvassing.'

‘No member of the public or of any state institution has any right whatsoever to question – or indeed, to demand he prove – his faith.

The frightening implications this could have for Mr Nasir’s personal safety and that of his political workers should be lost on no one – least of all the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the caretaker government.