Sun July 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

HRCP slams attacks on Jibran Nasir

Lahore: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said it was  gravely concerned at the escalating threat to independent candidate Jibran Nasir in Karachi. 

 Nasir and his supporters – who have been canvassing on rights-based issues such as access to water, housing and education – have been targeted consistently by right-wing elements, especially over the last week.

In a statement issued today, HRCP has strongly condemned ‘the violence and malice that has dogged Mr Nasir’s election campaign. It is of serious concern to the Commission that local clerics and supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have reportedly labelled Mr Nasir and his supporters ‘Qadiani agents’ and publicly incited charged mobs to engage in violence to prevent him from canvassing.'

‘No member of the public or of any state institution has any right whatsoever to question – or indeed, to demand he prove – his faith.

 The frightening implications this could have for Mr Nasir’s personal safety and that of his political workers should be lost on no one – least of all the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the caretaker government.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Imran Khan vows not be cowed down by terror threats

Imran Khan vows not be cowed down by terror threats
Blood of our martyrs shall not go waste: COAS

Blood of our martyrs shall not go waste: COAS
Imran, Bilawal voice grief over martyrdom of Ikramullah Gandapur

Imran, Bilawal voice grief over martyrdom of Ikramullah Gandapur
ECP postpones election in NA-60 after Hanif Abbasi's conviction

ECP postpones election in NA-60 after Hanif Abbasi's conviction

Load More load more