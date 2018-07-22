Marriage to Reham Khan 'the biggest mistake of my life': Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has said marriage to Reham Khan was biggest mistake of his life, in rare remarks about his past marriage with the former TV show host.

In an Interview with Dail Mail, he said: "Normally I don't say anything about Reham, but I will say this: I've made some mistakes in my life, but my second marriage has to be the biggest"

Speaking of third marriage with Bushra BB, he said "I did not catch a glimpse of my wife's face until after we were married. I proposed to her without seeing her because she had never met me without her face being covered with a full veil".

The interview came just days before the country goes to poll on July 25 and a few days after his former wife Reham Khan launched her controversial book.



He told the newspaper that Bushra Maneka, 39, is a leading scholar and spiritual guide who will not meet men other than her husband with her face uncovered, nor venture unveiled outside her house, which she rarely leaves.

