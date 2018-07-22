Sun July 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 22, 2018

Marriage to Reham Khan 'the biggest mistake of my life': Imran Khan

Imran Khan with former wife Reham Khan-File photo

ISLAMABAD:  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has said marriage to  Reham Khan was  biggest mistake of his life, in rare remarks  about his past marriage with the former TV show host.

In an Interview with Dail Mail, he said:  "Normally I don't say anything about Reham, but I will say this: I've made some mistakes in my life, but my second marriage has to be the biggest" 

Speaking of third marriage with Bushra BB, he said "I did not catch a glimpse of my wife's face until after we were married. I proposed to her without seeing her because she had never met me without her face being covered with a full veil".

Photo of Imran Khan and his wife along with relatives at nikkah-AFP

The interview came just days before the country goes to poll on July 25 and  a few days  after his former wife Reham Khan launched her controversial book.

He told the newspaper that Bushra Maneka, 39, is a leading scholar and spiritual guide who will not meet men other than her husband with her face uncovered, nor venture unveiled outside her house, which she rarely leaves.

