PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur injured in DI Khan blast

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Ikramullah Gandapur and three others were injured when a bomb went off in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

According to Geo News, the blast took place near the vehicle of Ikramullah Gandapur, a PTI candidate from PK-99.

The incident took place in Kalachi Tehsil of the district. The injured were moved to a near by hospital.

Ikramullah's elder brother Israrullah Gandapur had lost his life in a terror attack in 2013.

The blast comes days after Awami National Party leader Haroon Bilour was killed in an attack at a corner meeting.



In another incident, Mutthida Majlis Amal (MMA) candidate Akram Durrani was targeted in Bannu district of the during election campaign.

At least four people were killed in the attack while the candidate remained unhurt.