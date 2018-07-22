Sun July 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur injured in DI Khan blast

Photo Geo News

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Ikramullah Gandapur and three others were injured when a bomb went off in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

According to  Geo News, the blast took place near the vehicle  of Ikramullah  Gandapur, a PTI candidate from  PK-99.

The incident took place in Kalachi Tehsil of the district. The injured were moved to a near by hospital.

Ikramullah's elder brother Israrullah Gandapur had lost his life in a terror attack in 2013.

The  blast comes days after  Awami National Party leader Haroon Bilour  was killed in  an attack at a corner meeting.

In another incident, Mutthida Majlis Amal (MMA) candidate Akram Durrani was targeted in Bannu district of the during election campaign.

At least four people were killed in the attack while the candidate remained unhurt.  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Shots fired at MMA candidate Akram Durrani's vehicle in Bannu

Shots fired at MMA candidate Akram Durrani's vehicle in Bannu
SHC issues contempt of court notice to Civil Aviation Authority

SHC issues contempt of court notice to Civil Aviation Authority
PTI struggles for a respectable Pakistan, says Imran

PTI struggles for a respectable Pakistan, says Imran
PML-N condemns verdict against Hanif Abbasi, terms it ‘politically motivated’

PML-N condemns verdict against Hanif Abbasi, terms it ‘politically motivated’
Load More load more