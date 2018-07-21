PPP always fought against dictatorship: Zardari

Islamabad: Former President Asif Ali Zardari has said that the leadership and workers of PPP have rendered great sacrifices for restoration of democracy in this country and today democracy is being strengthened due to the pro-democratic policies of his party.



Former President said this while addressing Party workers at the residence of Zulfikar Khadim Zardari in Shahdadpur.

PPP did not have majority in 2008 parliament but even then PPP forced General Musharraf out of power and brought Pakistan in the comity of nations with democratic credentials, he said.

He said that after 2008 his first priority was to restore 1973 constitution for which PPP has suffered immensely. He said that political autonomy was promised by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed and PPP fulfilled that promise too.

He said that PPP has always provided employment to the youth of the country whenever it has come into power. With employment comes roti, kapra aur makaan. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has come out to complete the mission of his mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Former President also paid a visit to the residence of former MNA Roshan Ali Jonejo and condoled with him on the death of his son Abbas Jonejo.