Waseem Akram unveils his endorsement for upcoming polls

Former cricket star Wasim Akram has voiced out his support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf before the upcoming general elections on July 25th 2018.

The international sports commentator turned to Twitter to publicize his support for the PTI chief Imran Khan, reminiscing the time Khan led the country to triumph during the 1992 World Cup.

"It was in your leadership skip @ImrankhanPTI that we became world champions in 1992. It is in your leadership that we can again become a great democratic country. #voteforkapatan#nayapakistan," stated his tweet.

Earlier, former cricketer Waqar Younis had also endorsed the PTI supremo stating: "You have got what it takes Skipper @ImrankhanPTI but it will take everything you have...No one can doubt your Honesty and thats what is require in our country...An honest LEADER #BehindYouSkipper."

Apart from that, another cricketing marvel Yasir Hamid has hinted at who he will be backing up in the polls with a simple three-worded tweet that read: "Insha Allah pti."



