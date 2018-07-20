PML-N to develop Peshawar like Lahore if voted to power, claims Shehbaz Sharif

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President, Shehbaz Sharif Friday claimed that PML-N would form governments at the centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



Addressing a press conference after offering Fateha for departed soul of Haroon Bilour here at Bilour House, the PML-N Chief said Amir Muqam would be the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, if the PML-N was voted to power.

He also expressed the need for holding free and transparent election for taking Pakistan on the road to progress and prosperity.

Nawaz claimed several of PML-N’s electable had been forced to switch over to other parties and called it a pre-poll rigging. If unlawful practices were not stopped it would cast doubts over impartiality of the election, he alleged.

He claimed that hundreds of PML-N activists had been booked at the time of arrival of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on July 13.

Fake cases had been registered against the PML-N workers who held a peaceful rally on July 13, he claimed and added, they were baton charged too by the police.

Nawaz Sharif was not even allowed to meet his ailing mother, just because he had raised voice for respect of the vote and mandate of people, he claimed.

The PML-N president said the credit goes to PML-N for elimination of terrorism from the country and making it abode of peace.

Giving his future line of action in the wake of winning of election on July 25, he said that his government would bring Pakistan at par with Turkey and Malaysia through reforms and coherent economic policies.

The PML-N, he claimed had brought CPEC, built motorways, made Pakistan atomic power, eliminated load shedding and setup up Gwadar Port and if voted to power it would develop Peshawar like Lahore, he said.

He alleged the PTI had converted Peshawar into a city of ditches and dirt due to their wrong policies and ill-timed decisions.

The PML-N leader claimed Imran Khan was addressing public gatherings with very thin attendance in cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, which spoke of his popularity among the people, whereas PML-N was accorded warm welcome by the people at their public gatherings across the country.