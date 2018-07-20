Want to know where Imran Khan will cast his vote?

ISLAMABAD: Over 106 million registered voters will exercise their right to elect new leader as Pakistan votes on Wednesday, July 25.



Everyone wants to know where their leaders will cast their votes on election day.

Sources said that Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will cast his vote in Islamabad. Imran Khan’s vote is registered at NA-53 and he will cast his ballot at Model School for Boys Dhok Jilani polling station Islamabad.

Imran Khan’s statistic bloc code is 501010450 with serial number 478.

Sources said after exercising his right to vote in Islamabad, Imran Khan will visit various polling stations and later he will travel to Lahore.

Khan will listen the election results of the general elections at Zaman Park Lahore.