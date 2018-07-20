Fri July 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Want to know where Imran Khan will cast his vote?

ISLAMABAD: Over 106 million registered voters will exercise their right to elect new leader as Pakistan votes on Wednesday, July 25.

Everyone wants to know where their leaders will cast their votes on election day.

Sources said that Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will cast his vote in Islamabad. Imran Khan’s vote is registered at NA-53 and he will cast his ballot at Model School for Boys Dhok Jilani polling station Islamabad.

Imran Khan’s statistic bloc code is 501010450 with serial number 478.

Sources said after exercising his right to vote in Islamabad, Imran Khan will visit various polling stations and later he will travel to Lahore.

Khan will listen the election results of the general elections at Zaman Park Lahore.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

A weak democracy is better than dictatorship: Bilawal

A weak democracy is better than dictatorship: Bilawal
Punjab govt withdraws notification to remove Asma Hamid and accepts her resignation instead

Punjab govt withdraws notification to remove Asma Hamid and accepts her resignation instead

Shifting Maryam Nawaz to Sihala Rest House postponed

Shifting Maryam Nawaz to Sihala Rest House postponed
Female PTI candidate uses husband's picture for election campaign instead of her own

Female PTI candidate uses husband's picture for election campaign instead of her own
Load More load more