Female PTI candidate uses husband's picture for election campaign instead of her own

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Syeda Zahra Basit Bokhari has come under scrutiny for using her husband’s picture in her political campaign, as reported by Geo.tv.

While the PTI candidate and her husband denied making comments, Bokhari’s campaign manager in conversation with Geo.tv revealed: “She is a Syed. Our women do not publicize their pictures.”

Bokhari, was handed a ticket by the PTI chief Imran Khan from Muzaffargarh’s constituency of NA-184 where she will be encountering her brother-in-law Haroon Ahmad Sultan from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Sultan had previously landed in hot waters after his contentious statements that termed it ‘haram’ to cast votes for women.