Nawaz Sharif, Maryam being provided all facilities as per jail manual: Info minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Law Affairs, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar Thursday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar, were being provided all required facilities as per jail manual.



Talking to a private news channel, he said the law was equal for all the convicts and according to court decision, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar were announced convicts.

The government was implementing the court’s orders following it decision, he added.

Declaring sub-jail to any place, was the prerogative of any government, he said. The court never said that the convict persons should be kept at any specific place, he added.

About Maryam Nawaz, he said that there was no harm to transfer the daughter of Nawaz Sharif to some other place.

He said that in the meeting, no decision was taken regarding shifting Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar to “Sihala Rest House”.