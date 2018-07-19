Thu July 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
July 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam being provided all facilities as per jail manual: Info minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Law Affairs, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar Thursday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar, were being provided all required facilities as per jail manual.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the law was equal for all the convicts and according to court decision, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar were announced convicts.

The government was implementing the court’s orders following it decision, he added.

Declaring sub-jail to any place, was the prerogative of any government, he said. The court never said that the convict persons should be kept at any specific place, he added.

About Maryam Nawaz, he said that there was no harm to transfer the daughter of Nawaz Sharif to some other place.

He said that in the meeting, no decision was taken regarding shifting Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar to “Sihala Rest House”.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NAB launches inquiry against Agha Siraj Durrani, Waseem Akhtar

NAB launches inquiry against Agha Siraj Durrani, Waseem Akhtar
Shehbaz Sharif accuses PTI of destroying KP's infrastructure

Shehbaz Sharif accuses PTI of destroying KP's infrastructure
ECP authorizes power of magistrates to DROs and ROs

ECP authorizes power of magistrates to DROs and ROs
PPP believes in principles, ideology and service to masses: Bilawal

PPP believes in principles, ideology and service to masses: Bilawal
Load More load more