Wed July 18, 2018
Business

Web Desk
July 18, 2018

Declarations under amnesty scheme to remain strictly confidential: Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP):The finance ministry Wednesday said the declarations made under the Tax Amnesty Scheme would remain strictly confidential.

“The Ministry of Finance assures all applicants making declarations under the Tax Amnesty Scheme that the information provided by them shall remain strictly confidential and the guarantees provided under the scheme shall be abided in letter and spirit,” a press statement issued by the ministry said.

The ministry reiterated that leakage of information by anyone about declarants/declarations under the scheme was punishable, on conviction, by a fine not less than five hundred thousand rupees but not exceeding one million rupees or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or with both.

