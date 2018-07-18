Wed July 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 18, 2018

Helicopter case: Imran asked to appear before NAB today

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Imran Khan in connection with a case pertaining to use of government helicopter.

NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on February 2 had ordered an inquiry against the PTI chairman for using two KPK government helicopters on lower rates.

According to Geo News, Khan was arsed to appear before the NAB on July 18.

Sources said the NAB had prepared a questionnaire   for Imran Khan.

In a statement issued by the NAB, it was stated that Imran Khan had used MI-17 helicopter for 22 hours and another  for 52 hours paying only  2170181,  Rs28,000 per hour on average.

